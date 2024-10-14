13,234 Shares in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,234 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in LSI Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 471,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 31,483 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,091,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in LSI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in LSI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYTS opened at $16.73 on Monday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $487.34 million, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.87.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $129.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $128,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,843.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $142,028.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,417.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock worth $756,227. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.