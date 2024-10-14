Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 31.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 81.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 73.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 22.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGEM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NASDAQ:CGEM opened at $16.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.25. Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a market capitalization of $940.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of -0.13.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cullinan Therapeutics news, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $144,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,390.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

