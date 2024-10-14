CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,413 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 115,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 114,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $125.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. CVB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

