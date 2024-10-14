Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,040 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,427,000. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 100,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TNGX opened at $6.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.54. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TNGX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 262,740 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $2,569,597.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,197,074 shares in the company, valued at $177,967,383.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,680,311 shares of company stock worth $17,042,393 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Featured Stories

