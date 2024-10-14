Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $136,000 Investment in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYMT. EMG Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,199,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after purchasing an additional 610,971 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 833,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 786,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 207,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 760,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfall Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,727,000. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYMT opened at $5.47 on Monday. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 6.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $499.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -43.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on New York Mortgage Trust

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.