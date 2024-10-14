10,079 Shares in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of MasterCraft Boat at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 146,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 2nd quarter worth $417,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $17.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.77. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $24.05.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

