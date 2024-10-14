Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. &PARTNERS purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Equinox Gold stock opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.31. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

