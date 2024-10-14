13,598 Shares in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AILE opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48.

iLearningEngines ( NASDAQ:AILE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that iLearningEngines, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.

