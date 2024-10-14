13,598 Shares in iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AILE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in iLearningEngines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iLearningEngines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 32.94% of the company’s stock.
iLearningEngines Stock Up 4.1 %
Shares of AILE opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.27, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. iLearningEngines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of iLearningEngines in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on iLearningEngines
iLearningEngines Company Profile
iLearningEngines, Inc operates AI-powered learning automation and information intelligence for corporate and educational use. The company's AI and learning automation platform is used by enterprises to productize enterprise knowledge for consumption throughout the enterprise. Its outcome-based training has deployed in regulated and detail-oriented vertical markets, such as healthcare, education, insurance, retail, oil and gas/energy, manufacturing, and government.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iLearningEngines
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AILE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ:AILE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iLearningEngines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iLearningEngines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.