Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 146,025 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,025 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 275.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 266,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,464 shares during the period. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,891,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Black Diamond Therapeutics alerts:

Black Diamond Therapeutics Trading Down 3.2 %

BDTX opened at $3.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

BDTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Diamond Therapeutics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BDTX

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.