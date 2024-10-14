Morgan Stanley Increases PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target to $45.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays raised their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $39.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics will post -5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Pierre Gravier sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $77,191.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,124.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,816,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,546,000 after purchasing an additional 380,415 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,369,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568,171 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,962,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,905,000 after acquiring an additional 198,227 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 3,756,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

