TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,299 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of TPI Composites worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TPI Composites by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPIC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $3.50 to $3.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TPI Composites to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.09.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $4.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $309.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. On average, analysts predict that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

