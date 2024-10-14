Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $150,000 Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) by 76.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,730 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 9,676.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.36.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $6.59 on Monday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $427.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

