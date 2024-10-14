Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 113,293 Shares of MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) by 953.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,174 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth $86,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MarketWise by 414.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 128,570 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 103,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $0.63 on Monday. MarketWise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $199.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $105.05 million for the quarter. MarketWise had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. MarketWise’s payout ratio is presently 50.01%.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

