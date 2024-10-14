Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPAY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Repay by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,871,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after buying an additional 233,334 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,532,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,745,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $1,365,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,330,000 after buying an additional 75,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the second quarter valued at $660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Price Performance

RPAY stock opened at $7.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.88 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $11.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.34% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RPAY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Insider Transactions at Repay

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,480.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Repay Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

