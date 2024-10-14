Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 72,329 Shares of Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,329 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.13% of Akoya Biosciences worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,724,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,454,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $148.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.
Akoya Biosciences Profile
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
