Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $201,000 in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at about $622,000. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 487,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GMS

In related news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,804.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GMS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Stock Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $92.19 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

