OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 83.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,856 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 54,936 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 455.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 71,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 58,795 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,391,127 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $22,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59,216.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,012 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 50,926 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,475,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,027,000 after buying an additional 105,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 32.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 272,243 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 66,918 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $18.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $170.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

