Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 40,144 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,144 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Stock Up 3.6 %

MDXG stock opened at $5.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $838.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised MiMedx Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

