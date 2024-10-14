Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $165,000 in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 56,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,264 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 3.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 5.0% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.40 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.19.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a $0.0379 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

