Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Free Report) by 164.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 70,870 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.57% of Cutera worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 282,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Cutera by 7.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 75,833 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at $33,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cutera Price Performance

Cutera stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.32. Cutera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical device company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Cutera from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc provides aesthetic and dermatology solutions for medical practitioners worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and markets energy-based product platforms for medical practitioners; and distributes third-party manufactured skincare products. The company provides AviClear for the treatment of mild, moderate, and severe inflammatory acne vulgaris; Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for skin revitalization; truFlex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device designs to strengthen, firm and tone the abdomen, buttocks, and thighs; and excel V/V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform.

