TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TBI. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 22,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of TrueBlue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue stock opened at $7.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $220.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.49 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.30). TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $396.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TBI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TrueBlue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

