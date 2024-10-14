Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 14.5 %

Shares of STRO opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $310.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $6.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 73.48% and a negative return on equity of 102.06%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,606.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,447,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,938 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 214.3% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 729,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 370,705 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 691.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 247,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

