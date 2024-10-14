Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Given New $92.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Roku from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roku from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.24.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $78.37 on Thursday. Roku has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.37.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,087,933.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $75,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,087,933.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,156 shares of company stock worth $5,411,100 in the last three months. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Roku by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Roku by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Roku by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

