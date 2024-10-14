Morgan Stanley Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QRVO. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $101.83 on Friday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $80.62 and a 52 week high of $130.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -139.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $886.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 25,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Trust increased its stake in Qorvo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 2,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

