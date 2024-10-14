SuRo Capital’s (SSSS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

SuRo Capital Stock Up 26.6 %

SSSS stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.66. SuRo Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.02 and a current ratio of 27.02.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 256.84%.

Insider Transactions at SuRo Capital

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuRo Capital

In other SuRo Capital news, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.84 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,088,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,180,477.44. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in SuRo Capital by 35.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 30,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SuRo Capital by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 72,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

SuRo Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in growth capital, late stage and venture capital-backed private companies. SuRo Capital Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California with additional office in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

