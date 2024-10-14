Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Scholar Rock from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Scholar Rock from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.25.

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.82. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Scholar Rock will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scholar Rock news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Scholar Rock news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju sold 1,175,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $34,389,605.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,896 shares in the company, valued at $164,177,208. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,497.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,415,340 shares of company stock valued at $40,666,088 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 244,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 119,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the second quarter valued at $6,223,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the first quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,739,000 after buying an additional 114,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

