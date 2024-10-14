UBS Group Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $2.80

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $3.80 to $2.80 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.27.

SFIX stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $347.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.90. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.05.

In other news, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katrina Lake sold 537,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $2,690,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Baer sold 44,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $221,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,845. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,282 shares of company stock worth $2,926,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

