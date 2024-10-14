Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires 4,575 Shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,216,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,449,000 after acquiring an additional 38,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 54,142 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 203,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 31,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Lifetime Brands by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 75,475 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $6.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.25. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lifetime Brands from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

