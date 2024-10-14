Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,707 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of Parke Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Parke Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $837,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Parke Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Stock Performance

PKBK stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.70 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Parke Bancorp Announces Dividend

Parke Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PKBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.39 million for the quarter. Parke Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 17.49%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Parke Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Insider Activity at Parke Bancorp

In other Parke Bancorp news, COO Ralph Martin Gallo sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $151,151.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parke Bancorp Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

