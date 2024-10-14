Marshall Wace LLP Invests $55,000 in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 18.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $932,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $344,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the first quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments in the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $4.28.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.55%. The firm had revenue of $356.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clover Health Investments

(Free Report)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.