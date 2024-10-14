Marshall Wace LLP Invests $81,000 in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE:SID opened at $2.13 on Monday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.42.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

