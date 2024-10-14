Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Design Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Design Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DSGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Design Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Design Therapeutics

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William sold 814,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $3,463,214.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Design Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a biopharmaceutical company, researches, designs, develops, and commercializes small molecule therapeutic drugs for the treatment of genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its GeneTAC platform to design and develop therapeutic candidates for inherited diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.