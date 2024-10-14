Marshall Wace LLP Has $124,000 Stock Position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,742 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Cadiz worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 212.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 23,968 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadiz during the second quarter worth $123,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 70.8% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cadiz by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cadiz stock opened at $3.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Cadiz Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market cap of $203.38 million, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Cadiz ( NASDAQ:CDZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Cadiz had a negative return on equity of 77.51% and a negative net margin of 1,095.05%. The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Research analysts predict that Cadiz Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadiz Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Filtration Technology segments. It offers water supply, water storage, water conveyance, and water filtration services. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation of grain crops and alfalfa, as well as provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources.

