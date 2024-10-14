Marshall Wace LLP Buys 3,077 Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 38.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Owens & Minor by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OMI. Bank of America decreased their price target on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

OMI stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

