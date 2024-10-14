Marshall Wace LLP Trims Position in Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 84,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,328 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Emeren Group were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 747,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 66,284 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 1,170,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after buying an additional 337,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Emeren Group by 160.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Shah Capital Management purchased 26,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $49,122.69. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 18,655,151 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,926.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.31% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL opened at $2.67 on Monday. Emeren Group Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $30.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emeren Group Ltd will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.83.

Emeren Group Profile

Emeren Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3-gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets, as well as a 10-gigawatt pipeline of storage pipeline. The company develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights.

