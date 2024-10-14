Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $77,000 Investment in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.
Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Bragg Gaming Group during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 4.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance
Shares of Bragg Gaming Group stock opened at $4.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60. Bragg Gaming Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 0.92.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business to business online gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator worldwide. The company offers a range of games, including slot, table, card, video bingo, scratch card, and virtual sports, as well as live dealer games. It also provides player account management platform, a multi-channel and cross-product that enables operators to manage the entire product suite using one shared account and one wallet for casino, lottery, sportsbook, and other operations; and Fuze, a single integrated platform that delivers third party gaming content.
