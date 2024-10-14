Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $148,000 Investment in Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSE:GROY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Gold Royalty as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,345,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 11.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,662,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after acquiring an additional 709,002 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 83,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 41,899 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gold Royalty by 62.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,315 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gold Royalty Price Performance
GROY stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Gold Royalty Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.32 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.32.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on shares of Gold Royalty in a report on Thursday, August 15th.
Gold Royalty Company Profile
Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term returns for its investors.
