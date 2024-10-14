Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 18,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 56.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 398,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 214,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,979,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Galectin Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial, to prevent esophageal varices in patient with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) cirrhosis; and Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis, as well as severe skin disease, and melanoma and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.