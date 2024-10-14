TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Free Report) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 187,353 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of TrueCar by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 18,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $334.48 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.85. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

TRUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at TrueCar

In related news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,492. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

