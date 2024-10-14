Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $46,000 Investment in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.06% of PetMed Express as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,186,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after buying an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,326 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

PetMed Express Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92. PetMed Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $10.60. The company has a market cap of $80.37 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.71.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.52 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and household pet supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.