Marshall Wace LLP Sells 4,206 Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Identiv were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Identiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Identiv by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $370,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Identiv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Identiv by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 140,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INVE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Identiv Stock Down 0.3 %

INVE stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The stock has a market cap of $85.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.35. Identiv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $9.24.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Identiv had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

