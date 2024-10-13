Cwm LLC Sells 298 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $239.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.70 and its 200 day moving average is $224.28.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

