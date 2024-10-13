Cwm LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,870 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

