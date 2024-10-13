Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,991,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,866,238,000 after acquiring an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,168,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,180 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,061,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,496,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,609,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,108,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,447,000 after buying an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,823,820.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of BR opened at $220.74 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.73 and a 52 week high of $223.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.02 and a 200-day moving average of $204.59.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 60.07%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

