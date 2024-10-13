Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 665 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,620,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 224.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $994.00 price objective (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $959.90.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $938.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a PE ratio of 111.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $891.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 9,614 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total value of $7,994,810.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,122 shares in the company, valued at $721,912,892.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at $168,987,866.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,535 shares of company stock worth $51,396,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

