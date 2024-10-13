Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup upgraded Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $54.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $139.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sanofi’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.