NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned approximately 0.06% of NMI worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NMI during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 135.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,158,318.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 26,008 shares of NMI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $1,023,414.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,235.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William J. Leatherberry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,158,318.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NMIH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on NMI from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com cut NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NMI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.68. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $42.49.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. NMI had a net margin of 56.40% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The company had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

