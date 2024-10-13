Clarius Group LLC Sells 49 Shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Cencora during the 4th quarter valued at about $567,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $4,212,508,000. Finally, M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total value of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.75 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $74.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 266.60%. Cencora’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Cencora

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

