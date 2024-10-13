UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 956 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Workday were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 74.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $240.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.04. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $311.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.04.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total value of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 312,747 shares of company stock valued at $77,512,235. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

