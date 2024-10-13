UMB Bank n.a. Has $223,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,335,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,541,000 after buying an additional 606,518 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,167 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of -980.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is -3,266.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lowered Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

